Poll: Vote for the top high school football performer from the South Bend area from week two

It was another successful week of high school football across the area.

Rivalries were renewed. Key conference games were won. Numerous teams from the area rebounded from tough week one losses to pick up victories in week two.

Through it all, these six players stood out above the rest.

Tyrus Graverson, Bremen

Junior | Wide receiver

Graverson accounted for 23 of Bremen's 41 points Friday, hauling in two touchdown receptions, kicking five extra points and making two field goals in a 41-7 victory over South Bend Washington. He totaled 136 receiving yards on just four receptions, all of which came in the first half.

Bremen 34 Washington 7. 3.8 seconds before halftime. Tyrus graverson 30 yard td catch from Silas laidig — Scott Davidson (@Sdavidson_sbt) August 26, 2023

Jaron Thomas, Concord

Junior | Running back

Thomas had a breakout performance, rushing for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-10 win over Jimtown. It's the first time Concord has started a season 2-0 since 2019.

Varsity Football:

Jaron Thomas in for a ten yard Concord TD! PAT failed.

Concord 27, Jimtown 10.

3:13 Q4 — Concord HS Athletics (@cminutemen) August 26, 2023

Cody Allen, LaVille

Junior | Running back

It was a second-straight big game for Allen, as he finished with 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 22-16 win for the Lancers over Triton. It's the second week in a row that Allen has eclipsed 140 yards on the ground.

HS Football

1Q - 611

Triton 0

LaVille 7



Cody Allen 10 run; Plummer kick — LaVille Athletics (@LVAthletics) August 25, 2023

Chase Clark, Northridge

Senior | Wide receiver

Clark was explosive in a 35-29 victory over Elkhart, hauling in eight passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. His 247 receiving yards through two games is only six shy of his season total last year.

Clark to Clark for a 57yd TD pass. @ChaseCl10161518 doing most of the work on the 4th down play.



Elkhart 14🏈

#8(4A) Northridge 🔰28



2:43 2Q@NRRaiderFB — Raider Nation Football (@RaiderNationIN) August 26, 2023

Owen Roeder, NorthWood

Senior | Quarterback

Roeder continued his hot start to the season Friday, completing 20 of 26 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-7 road win over Portage. Roeder now has nine passing touchdowns across the first two games of the season.

Vincent Horner, Penn

Senior | Cornerback

Horner recorded two key interceptions in the second half against Mishawaka, including a pick-six with seven minutes to go to seal a 28-7 victory over the Cavemen in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl.

And that might do it.



On a 4th and 8, Vincent Horner picks the ball and runs it back 64 yards for a touchdown.



Penn 28, Mishawaka 7. With 6:48 left to go in the game. pic.twitter.com/2fFbwQSbze — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) August 26, 2023

