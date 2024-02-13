POLL: Vote for who you think should win high school athlete of the week for Feb. 4-10

SAINT CLOUD — Over the past week, central Minnesota wrestlers and skiers have qualified for state, basketball players have broken records and hockey players have scored the last few goals of their regular season.

St. Cloud Crush junior gymnast Camryn Balfanz took second overall in the Central Lakes Conference with a score of 35.075. Her team won with a total of 142.45. Balfanz placed first in the vault with a 9.425 and second on the floor with a 9.15.

St. Cloud Cathedral (15-8) girls basketball sophomore McKenna Buckentine had 29 points including seven 3-pointers Feb. 8 on the front side of back-to-back wins against Melrose (5-16) and Pierz (8-14). Over the week the Crusaders were 2-1 including a 60-19 loss Feb. 6 at Pequot Lakes (19-3).

St. Cloud Breakaways alpine ski senior Ella Dols qualified for state with an eighth-place finish at the Section 5 championship Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

For the St. Cloud Tech (14-6) basketball team, Tameron Ferguson scored 46 points in a 73-64 CLC win over Sauk Rapids-Rice (13-6) on Feb. 8 and the night after the senior dropped 42 points on Maple Grove (13-7) in a 75-70 loss. In the 1-1 week, Ferguson scored 88 points and his career total of 1,856 is second in school history behind 2009 graduate Andy Foley’s 1,893.

Foley junior wrestler Annabell Gutormson won the Section 6 and 8 girls individual championship at 148 pounds and qualified for the state tournament.

St. Cloud Crush senior wrestler Camryn Kenning won her second individual section championship in a row, taking the Sections 6 and 8 title in the 235-pound weight division Saturday. She qualified for the state tournament with the win and will defend her 2023 state title.

In three wins for Albany (20-1) girls basketball, senior Alyssa Sand scored 54 points, helping her team win by an average margin of 41.3 points. The Huskies played Mora (3-18) on Feb. 6, Milaca (9-11) on Feb. 8 and Detroit Lakes (12-10) on Feb. 10. Sand shot a total 22 for 32 from the field and had 34 assists, eight steals, seven blocks and nine assists.

Sophomore Olivia Sauer of Foley wrestling placed first in the Sections 6 and 8 tournament’s 136-pound class and qualified for the state tournament.

River Lakes (13-9-2) hockey junior Blake Schultz logged six points in three games, including three assists Feb. 5 in a 5-1 win over Becker/Big Lake (14-9). He scored twice in a 4-3 Feb. 6 win over Alexandria (13-9-1) and once Feb. 8 in a 2-1 win over Fergus Falls (8-16).

St. Cloud Apollo (5-16) basketball junior Azayah Washington scored a school record-tying 50 points on Feb. 6 in a 95-46 win over Pine City (3-18) and had 36 points in a Feb. 8 loss to Brainerd (12-8). Washington has 1,633 career points, the school record.

