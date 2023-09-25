Poll: Vote for the South Bend Tribune Athlete of the Week (Sept. 18-24, 2023)

It's now time to vote for the South Bend Tribune non-football Athlete of the Week for Sept. 18-24, 2023.

Seven nominees across five sports are listed below. You can vote as many times as you'd like. Voting will remain open until noon ET Wednesday, Sept. 27.

You can find the link to vote by SCROLLING TO THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE or clicking on the link HERE.

Football POTW: Vote for South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week for Sept. 22, 2023

Bremen boys soccer senior Hudson Fox

Fox had an historic week, as his four assists in an 8-0 win over Argos put him first all time in the career assists mark in program history. Fox now has 47 assists in his time with the Lions.

Edwardsburg boys soccer player Graysen Herbert

Herbert scored one goal and had five assists in a 10-0 win over Berrien Springs Tuesday. He followed it up with three assists in a 4-0 victory over Otsego Wednesday.

Goshen boys tennis senior Pi Wellington

Wellington led the charge for the RedHawks at the NLC tournament, winning the No. 1 singles title to help Goshen win a second-straight outright conference championship. He won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches without losing a game, then finished with a 6-3, 6-0 win in the championship match Saturday morning.

Mishawaka boys cross country junior Liam Bauschke

Bauschke is nominated for a second-straight week, and for good reason. The junior won the Culver Academy Invitational race Saturday with a time of 15:24, beating runners from some of the top teams in the state, including No. 1 Carmel, No. 7 Warsaw, No. 11 Bloomington North, No. 16 Penn and No. 17 FW Concordia.

From last week: Mishawaka's Bauschke paces field at New Prairie Invitational

Northridge girls golf senior Karisa Dyer

Dyer led the Raiders with a 71 at the Noble Hawk regional Friday, finishing third individually. Her performance helped Northridge finish in third place as a team, advancing the Raiders to the state finals for the first time in program history.

More: How the Raiders qualified for the state finals

South Bend Saint Joseph girls golf sophomore Marley Dunham

Dunham might have had the most clutch performance of the week, winning in a playoff at the Sandy Pines regional to nab the third and final individual state advancer spot. Her 78 was tied for third amongst all players in the field.

More from the Sandy Pines regional: Daniels' 78 leads runaway Penn girls golf team to 15th regional title

South Central volleyball senior Tatum Wade

Wade had two big performances to help the Satellites stay unbeaten. She totaled 35 kills, 27 digs and three aces in a five-set victory over Marquette Catholic Wednesday. She followed that up with 27 kills and 10 digs in a four-set win over Illiana Christian Thursday. South Central is now 24-0.

VOTE HERE: SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (SEPT. 18-24, 2023)

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Vote for the South Bend Tribune Athlete of the Week (Sept. 18-24, 2023)