Poll: Vote for the South Bend Tribune high school football Week 1 Player of the Week

SOUTH BEND — Week 1 of the 2023 Indiana high school football season kicked off Friday night and there were some outstanding performances by South Bend-area teams and players. Here's your chance to help pick the South Bend Tribune Player of the Week.

Read about our top candidates and SCROLL DOWN to cast your vote, or VOTE HERE. Results will be posted at southbendtribune.com by noon Tuesday.

Jack Doty, LaPorte

Junior | Kicker

Doty was the hero Friday night, making a field goal with six seconds left to help LaPorte upset No. 5 (4A) New Prairie, 20-18, in the battle for the Old Milk Can Trophy. It was the first time the Slicers beat the Cougars since 2017.

IT'S GOOD. Doty gives the Slicers the lead with 6.4 to go! pic.twitter.com/QwvvjCVSu7 — CJ (@cj_peters) August 19, 2023

Brady Fisher, Mishawaka

Senior | Quarterback

Mishawaka’s Brady Fisher looks to pass during the Mishawaka vs. Marian high school football game Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at Mishawaka High School.

Fisher ran the ball 11 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-12 win for the Cavemen over Mishawaka Marian.

NiTareon Tuggle, NorthWood

Senior | Wide receiver

NorthWood's Nitareon Tuggle (3) makes a touchdown catch as Northridge’s Tyrese Thomas (8) defends him during the Northridge vs. NorthWood sectional championship game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at NorthWood High School in Nappanee.

Tuggle showed why he's one of the top college prospects in the country Friday, hauling in seven receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-22 victory over Jimtown.

Owen Roeder, NorthWood

Senior | Quarterback

NorthWood's Owen Roeder throws the ball during the Mishawaka vs. NorthWood football game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Mishawaka High School.

The guy throwing the passes to Tuggle was also great Friday, completing 18 of 22 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

Nolan McCullough, Penn

Senior | Quarterback

Penn quarterback Nolan McCullough (6) looks downfield in this file photo from 2022.

McCullough did it all for the Kingsmen in a win over No. 1 (5A), Valparaiso, rushing for 182 yards and two scores while also adding 152 passing yards and a throwing touchdown.

Exzander Ramirez, Plymouth

Junior | Quarterback

Plymouth snapped an 21-game losing streak, in large part because of the play of Ramirez. The junior rushed for 117 yards, threw for 92 more and scored a combined three touchdowns in the Rockies' 27-8 win over Calumet.

Congratulations to #81 David Sills, #61 Kyle Umbaugh, #7 Exzander Ramirez, #52 Tanner Gault on being selected as the 2023 Captains! #FindAWay23 pic.twitter.com/6NdsejhhoF — Plymouth Rockies (@PlymouthRockies) August 17, 2023

Austin White, South Bend Riley

Junior | Quarterback

South Bend Riley’s Austin White (4) looks to the sidelines for the play during the South Bend Riley-South Bend Washington high school football game on Friday, September 23, 2022, at TCU School Field in South Bend, Indiana.

White had a fantastic start to his season, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more in a 48-6 win over Gary West Side.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend Tribune high school football Week 1 Player of the Week