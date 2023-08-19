Poll: Vote for the South Bend Tribune high school football Week 1 Player of the Week
SOUTH BEND — Week 1 of the 2023 Indiana high school football season kicked off Friday night and there were some outstanding performances by South Bend-area teams and players. Here's your chance to help pick the South Bend Tribune Player of the Week.
Jack Doty, LaPorte
Junior | Kicker
Doty was the hero Friday night, making a field goal with six seconds left to help LaPorte upset No. 5 (4A) New Prairie, 20-18, in the battle for the Old Milk Can Trophy. It was the first time the Slicers beat the Cougars since 2017.
Brady Fisher, Mishawaka
Senior | Quarterback
Fisher ran the ball 11 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-12 win for the Cavemen over Mishawaka Marian.
NiTareon Tuggle, NorthWood
Senior | Wide receiver
Tuggle showed why he's one of the top college prospects in the country Friday, hauling in seven receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-22 victory over Jimtown.
Owen Roeder, NorthWood
Senior | Quarterback
The guy throwing the passes to Tuggle was also great Friday, completing 18 of 22 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
Nolan McCullough, Penn
Senior | Quarterback
McCullough did it all for the Kingsmen in a win over No. 1 (5A), Valparaiso, rushing for 182 yards and two scores while also adding 152 passing yards and a throwing touchdown.
Exzander Ramirez, Plymouth
Junior | Quarterback
Plymouth snapped an 21-game losing streak, in large part because of the play of Ramirez. The junior rushed for 117 yards, threw for 92 more and scored a combined three touchdowns in the Rockies' 27-8 win over Calumet.
Austin White, South Bend Riley
Junior | Quarterback
White had a fantastic start to his season, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more in a 48-6 win over Gary West Side.
