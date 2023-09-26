POLL: Vote for the Citizen Times and Times-News football midseason player of the year

Western North Carolina high school football is through Week 6. Most teams are halfway through their schedules and on to conference play.

At the midway point in the season, we take a look at the top football players in the area, including 10 who are player of the year hopefuls.

Vote now on who you think the WNC area football player of the year is at the halfway point of the season. The poll will close at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Dalton Rose, Andrews: The senior running back is rushing for nearly 150 yards per game, totaling 717 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. Rose is averaging 11.2 yards per carry for the 4-1 Wildcats.

Zion Brown, Brevard: Brown has five sacks and 11 tackles for loss for Brevard. The defensive end has 42 total tackles for the Blue Devils, who have won four straight games.

Michael Driver, Cherokee: Driver’s 769 passing yards easily leads the Smoky Mountain Conference. The senior is completing 57.5% of his passes, has thrown for 11 touchdowns and rushed for five.

Rylan Cooper, Mitchell: Cooper is first in Class 1A and seventh in the state with 73 tackles and has nine tackles for loss. He also has 453 rushing yards and six touchdowns during Mitchell's 6-0 start.

Hunter Stalcup, Murphy: Stalcup has rushed for 100 yards in three of four games, totaling 454 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He’s added 267 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns, 18 tackles and an interception.

Lawson Carter, Polk County: Carter has thrown for a WNC-best 1,016 yards on a 60.5% completion rate. He’s thrown 11 touchdowns and has 99 rushing yards.

Hayden Craig, Reynolds: Craig has completed 70% of his passes, throwing for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns – all Mountain Athletic Conference bests.

Joshua Collins, Swain County: Collins leads the Smoky Mountain Conference with 957 rushing yards, averaging just under 200 a game, with nine rushing touchdowns. At free safety, Collins has 33 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Jed West, Tuscola: West has 919 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. The senior quarterback also has 340 rushing yards and additional seven touchdowns on the ground.

Carson Dimsdale, West Henderson: Dimsdale has 979 rushing yards on the year, including two games with over 200 yards on the ground. The senior has 15 touchdowns on the season, helping guide the Falcons to a 6-0 start.

