Poll: Give us your thoughts on the hit that injured Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov

Star Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday after taking an illegal check from star Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice after the game, a 4-1 Florida win that put the team up 2-0 in the best-of-7 series, did not have an immediate update on Barkov’s status but said he was not held out for precautionary reasons.

“There’s 9:28 on the clock in a 2-1 game. I’m not holding him” if he can play, Maurice said postgame, offering little other insight beyond that in the moment.

On the play, Draisaitl left his feet and hit Barkov in the jaw with his right forearm in the Panthers’ defensive zone. Barkov, who this season won his second Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top two-way forward, fell to the ice and had to be helped by trainers.

Draisaitl received a minor penalty for his actions but in speaking to reporters after the game called the play “just a hit.”

“I don’t think there’s anything dirty about it,” Draisaitl said. “Maybe I got him a little high. Certainly not with intent to injure, though, or anything like that.”

What do you think? Was it a dirty play? Watch for yourself in the video below and then vote in our poll.