POLL: Which trade was better for the Steelers?

For what is typically a quiet front office, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been part of two very significant NFL draft trades in recent years. The first was when the Steelers sent a first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The other was the trade that sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for the Bears second-round pick.

The Fitzpatrick trade brought the Steelers the best defensive back this team has had since Troy Polamalu. Fitzpatrick has been named an All-Pro three times in four seasons. He might be the best all-around safety in the NFL right now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But the Claypool not only dumped a player who doesn’t seem like they wanted to play before he cost the team any more money and turned it into the No. 32 overall pick and former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Porter has an opportunity to be an elite NFL coverage player.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

We think we know which way this vote will go but humor us anyway. Cast your vote and tell us which trade was better. Then we can look at this debate again in a few seasons once Porter has established himself as a player.

More Steelers Wire News!

TD Wire names Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick NFL's top safety Mike Webster vs. Dermontti Dawson: Who is the greatest Steelers center of all time? Le'Veon Bell gives sound advice to Steelers RB Najee Harris

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire