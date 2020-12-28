POLL: Do you think the Vikings should rest their starters in Week 17?

At 6-9, Minnesota is eliminated from playoff contention.

But that doesn’t mean the season is over. The Vikings have one more game to play, against the Lions in Week 17.

WR Justin Jefferson could break the Vikings’ rookie yardage record, held by Randy Moss. RB Dalvin Cook, currently tied for first in rushing touchdowns, could finish all alone in first place for that stat if he has another good game. WR Adam Thielen could go for more than 1,000 receiving yards on the year.

However, all of that involves those players getting reps in a meaningless game. There’s no telling yet what the team will actually do, but if you had to decide, what would you do, Vikings fans?