POLL: What do you think of the Josh Jones trade?

The Arizona Cardinals made three trades on Thursday. One sent tackle Josh Jones to the Houston Texans along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round selection.

Jones was a third-round pick in 2020 and had started games at left tackle, right guard and right tackle.

But this offseason, with the re-signing of tackle Kelvin Beachum and the selection of tackle Paris Johnson sixth overall in the 2023 draft, Jones’ spot on the roster was uncertain.

What do you think of the deal?

Vote in the poll to give your thoughts.

