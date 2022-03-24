Poll: Do you think the Jaguars should’ve put in an offer to acquire Tyreek Hill?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill sent shockwaves through the NFL when he elected to not re-sign with the organization on Wednesday. The franchise allowed him and his agent to look for a trade, and the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets quickly put together packages for him.

Hill ultimately decided that he wanted to play for the Dolphins, and the deal was made. Miami sent the Chiefs first-, second-, and fourth-round selections for the upcoming draft, then 2023 fourth- and sixth-round selections, too.

However, was it a mistake for the Jaguars to not throw their name in the mix for Hill? Jacksonville still needs a top wide receiver even though it signed two wideouts in free agency in Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. It also had the draft capital and cap space flexibility to make the trade potentially happen.

But the Jaguars have spent considerable cap space on the position in Kirk, Jones, and Marvin Jones Jr. It’s hard to imagine that the franchise would be willing to spend more financial resources on the group. If Jacksonville did trade for Hill, general manager Trent Baalke would need to make multiple roster moves to get the team back under the salary cap.

Still, Hill is as electric of a weapon as fans will see on the field, and he’d make life easier on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Since joining Kansas City he’s helped Patrick Mahomes in a big way and has snagged 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns for the organization.

However, off the field, he’s had some situations that could make a front office cautious of paying him. When the Chiefs acquired him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he was coming off a charge where he pleaded guilty for a plea agreement (that led to probation) to a domestic assault and battery charge. According to records, he allegedly choked and struck his pregnant girlfriend, but the charges were dismissed in 2018. He also faced allegations of child abuse in 2019, but after a league investigation, he received no punishment from the NFL, who declared that Hill didn’t violate their personal conduct policy.

When looking at how he’s performed for the Chiefs, many were shocked that he was on the trade market and caused many discussions for several fanbases within the NFL. We’d like to hear from Jags fans on the matter and provided a poll below on whether you all believe the Jags should’ve been involved with Wednesday’s trade.