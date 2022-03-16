POLL: What do you think of the Colt McCoy re-signing?

The Arizona Cardinals have stability at the quarterback position, both the starting and backup positions. Kyler Murray is the starter but they have brought back Colt McCoy to be his backup on a two-year deal.

The deal all but guarantees he will be the backup for the next two seasons.

McCoy proved to be valuable as he led the Cardinals to two wins in three games he started when Murray was injured.

General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury rave about McCoy’s value in the classroom, in the locker room, on the sideline and on the field.

His contract pays him $7.5 million the next two seasons. He will be 36 this season.

What do you think of the re-signing? Vote in the poll and make your thoughts known in the comment section below.

