POLL: Who will be the Steelers starting QB in 2022?

There are plenty of Pittsburgh Steelers fans as well as members of the media who have already written off quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Personally, I think Roethlisberger is going to quiet a lot of critics this season being another full year removed from elbow surgery, a new running back and a re-tooled offensive line.

But even if Roethlisberger has a huge statistical comeback in 2021, there’s a real chance he makes his 18th season his final one. This would leave the Steelers being forced to make some hard choices for the first time in nearly two decades.

However, there’s nothing to say a big 2021 couldn’t coax Roethlisberger back for another season. If not, the Steelers have a couple of options on the roster and the draft and free agency will always be there.

Cast your vote and tell us who you think will be the Steelers starting quarterback next season.

