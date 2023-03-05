POLL: Should the Seahawks draft a quarterback at No. 5?
The Seattle Seahawks face an interesting dilemma for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. This is the first time since 2009 the Seahawks are drafting this high. It is, fortunately, not a position they are accustomed to being in.
Which of course begs the all important question: should they draft one of the top quarterback prospects, should he fall to them?
Seattle currently does not have a quarterback under contract for the 2023 season. Geno Smith and Drew Lock are both impending free agents. Given the uncertainty if they will be unable to re-sign both, or either, and how rare it is historically for them to be in this position, perhaps they should consider a quarterback at No. 5 overall.
Even if the Seahawks re-sign Smith or Lock, would you want the team to draft a quarterback with this top pick? Let your voice be heard below in this Seahawks Wire poll.