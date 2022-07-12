POLL: Which rookie Cardinals pass rusher can develop into one of league’s best?

The Arizona Cardinals are transitioning this offseason at outside linebacker. 2021 sack leader Markus Golden returns in 2022 but Chandler Jones, the all-time franchise leader in sacks, is no longer on the team. He signed a three-year contract to join the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

He is one of the top edge defenders in the NFL, according to Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield.

The Cardinals did not add an established, proven pass rusher this offseason. They hope to replace Jones’ production with a combination of Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck and two rookies they drafted in the third round — Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

Thomas was one of the nation’s best pass rushers for San Diego last season. He reminds some of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. He has the size, athleticism and motor to be successful.

Sanders is leaner but was very disruptive last season for Cincinnati but only had 2.5 sacks last season. He missed several.

Can either of them develop into one of the best edge defenders in the league, appearing on a similar Touchdown Wire list in the years to come?

Vote in the poll to give your thoughts.

