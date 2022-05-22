POLL: Which rookie will make biggest impact for Vikings in 2022?

The Minnesota Vikings approached the 2022 NFL draft with the thought of winning right away.

They already signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a one-year extension, restructured a few contracts and brought in key veteran additions to the roster. The Vikings are basically a new coat of paint on the same car because they’re convinced they already have the foundation in place to compete for a Super Bowl.

Part of that belief stems from the hope that their incoming rookies are capable of stepping up and contributing right away. It’s everyone from first-round draft pick Lewis Cine to lauded undrafted rookie free agent Luiji Vilain.

First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah finessed his way up and down the draft board to maximize the number of bites at the apple the Vikings had this season. In total, their actual draft class consists of 10 players, and they also agreed to deals with at least nine undrafted players in the immediate aftermath.

Which rookie will make the biggest impact for the Vikings in 2022?

We’ve listed the entire draft class and Vilain as the options above. But if there’s another undrafted rookie you think belongs here—like Gabe Brkic or Ryan Wright—let us know in the comments section here or on our Facebook and Twitter page.

List