New poll reveals most D.C. fans dislike Commanders’ name

It’s been over two years since the Washington NFL franchise revealed its new name, the Commanders. The reveal, the name, and everything that followed were viewed as mostly a dud by a large portion of the fan base.

Last summer, the Commanders were sold to a group led by Josh Harris. Harris and some of his partners mentioned the former name on multiple occasions. Limited partner Magic Johnson even said all things were on the table regarding another name change.

Since then, Harris and others have acknowledged issues with the current name, but changing it is not a priority—for now, if ever.

Harris and his ownership group have a lot on their plates. First, they hired a new general manager and coach. By all accounts, Harris did well there. His new GM, Adam Peters, built the roster while Harris focused on other issues, such as finding a new home. The Commanders are in talks with D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for a potential new stadium.

The name remains a big issue for many Washington fans. Sure, there are some who are happy with the current direction and just want a winning product. There are others who will never come back unless the name is changed. One thing we do know is that the old name is not coming back. That doesn’t mean Harris and his group can’t change it.

A new poll from The Washington Post reveals that most D.C.-area sports fans either dislike or even hate the name.

Here’s the poll, courtesy of The Post:

Washington Post-Schar School Poll

Hardly anyone loves the name; others like it, some have no opinion, but many hate or dislike the “Commanders” name.

Here’s what one fan said in the Post’s story:

“I’ve been a fan for a long time, since I was a little kid, and obviously, the old name was a little problematic. I saw that,” D.C. resident Andrew Ravenscroft said. “I was in favor of changing it. But it’s just kind of a strange name.”

This is a fan admitting the old name needed to go. So, this isn’t a case where it’s “Redskins or nothing else.”

There are many interesting nuggets in the story. One thing remains clear: The name remains an issue. Sure, another portion of the fan base wants to move on from it, but if the name remains in its current form, some fans will continue to stay away.

For decades, the Washington, D.C., area was all about the NFL team. The other major sports were secondary. The poll revealed that local sports fans currently prefer the Nationals (MLB) and Capitals (NHL) over the Commanders.

A few winning seasons could change everything, even those who are looking for a name change. But something we all know too well, you can’t make everyone happy.

