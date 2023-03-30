Poll results: What Titans fans think about possibly pursuing DeAndre Hopkins

The Tennessee Titans are in dire need of help at the wide receiver position yet have done nothing thus far in free agency to address it.

While down at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, general manager Ran Carthon stressed that the team needs to “exercise patience” in its search for help, while also noting not every need will be addressed in free agency.

“We are going to look to address [wide receiver],” Carthon said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “We are not trying to fill everything via free agency, but if that’s where the best option comes from, we’ll address it that way. We just have to be patient, and exercise patience and allow that to come to fruition.”

As the Titans exercise patience, all of the best options at the position have come off the board. Granted, none of those options were franchise-changing players by any means, but most — if not all — were upgrades.

If the Titans don’t sign someone, they could look to make a trade at some point, which led us to our poll asking fans what they thought about the team pursuing a trade for Arizona Cardinals wideout, DeAndre Hopkins.

Well, the results are in and the majority (68.28%) of fans who voted say they are fine with trading for Hopkins, but only at the cost the Dallas Cowboys paid to acquire Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans.

That cost was a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 sixth-rounder, which is a far cry from the second-rounder-plus the Cardinals are reportedly looking for.

A total of 19.38 percent of fans are against trading for D-Hop altogether, while another 12.33 percent are on board with bringing him in at any cost.

Trading for Hopkins would no doubt be exciting, but we’ve already been down this road with elite but aging wide receivers in Nashville. Adding to that, trading for Hopkins is a “go-for-it” move and the Titans are not in that kind of position at the moment.

As much as fans may want to see it, Hopkins will not be donning the two-tone blue in 2023.

