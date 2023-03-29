Poll results: Titans fans split on pursuing Lamar Jackson

While there haven’t been any rumors indicating the Tennessee Titans are interested in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, speculation has run rampant about the team possibly pursuing him this offseason.

And that’s for obvious reasons, as the Titans may decide to move on from Ryan Tannehill in 2023. Of course, their desire to do so will depend upon their options, which have dwindled since the start of the offseason.

Recently, we asked Titans fans in a poll what they thought about the team possibly pursuing Jackson, and as you’d expect the results were split.

Of all the votes cast, 36.51 percent were in favor of going after Jackson no matter the cost. Another 34.5 percent aren’t interested in the Titans going after him at all, while the final 28.99 percent are open to it depending on what it’ll cost in guaranteed money.

Tennessee going after Jackson remains a long shot in my mind, but nothing can be ruled out in what is an offseason filled with uncertainty.

