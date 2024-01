The Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are each still alive in the NFC South race with one game left to play. The Bucs are currently in first place but if they lose to the Panthers in Week 18, the winner of Sunday’s Falcons-Saints matchup would take division crown.

We asked our readers to pick the NFC South winner in our latest fan poll and the Buccaneers came out on top with 44 percent of the vote.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire