Poll results: What position do fans want Bills to pick first?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In the few hours prior to the 2021 NFL draft, Bills Wire ran a poll asking fans which position they want Buffalo to pick first.
Here are the poll results:
Running back: 37%
Cornerback: 28%
Edge defender: 28%
Offensive line: 7%
For more draft coverage from Bills Wire, see the list below:
Related
Potential Bills draft day trades may not include these picks
Mel Kiper Jr. sends Bills cornerback in final 2021 mock draft
Emmanuel Sanders changes number to single digit
Bills trade up in Todd McShay's final 2021 NFL draft mock
Bills' first-round pick will reveal what front office thinks of current roster
What is Bills' biggest need heading into 2021 NFL draft?
6 questions for the Buffalo Bills going into the 2021 NFL draft
Peter King doesn't think Bills will need to trade up for Travis Etienne
Buffalo Bills re-sign OL Ike Boettger
Bills draft prospect scouting reports: DE Quincy Roche
Bills' Devin Singletary not worried about outside talk: 'Big things are coming'
2021 NFL draft: Bills moving up? 4 potential trade partners for Buffalo
What is the Bills' 'biggest offseason acquisition' so far?
PFF calls Teven Jenkins the Bills' 'dream scenario' at 2021 NFL draft