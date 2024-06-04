Poll results: Only 15% of Broncos fans give new uniform an ‘A’ grade

The Denver Broncos unveiled new uniforms in April and many vocal fans on social media had negative reactions to the new threads.

Sometimes the most vocal fans are in the minority, though, so we ran a poll on Broncos Wire to attempt to get some numbers behind a consensus.

Of the fans that answered the poll, a majority (25.85%) gave them a “B” grade. That’s not a bad grade, but “C” was the second-most popular answer (20.68%), followed by “D” (19.87%) and “F” (18.58%).

The least popular answer was “A” (15.02%), which is not a good sign. After the team unveiled the uniforms, president Damani Leech indicated that a majority of feedback from fans had been positive.

“We knew going into this that the feedback was going to be mixed,” Leech said on April 22. “I’d say I was pleasantly surprised. [It’s] not mathematic at this point, but it certainly seems that more than half of the sentiment online has been positive. So, that’s been really exciting.”

The real test will be jersey sales. Broncos fans can say they don’t like the new uniform, but their actions (purchases) will speak louder than their posts on social media. The new look might grow on fans over time. If the uniform does not stand the test of time, Denver can make changes in 2029.

