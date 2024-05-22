Poll Results: How many games will the Falcons win in 2024?

The Atlanta Falcons have improved their roster over the last three seasons but their record has remained the same. After a third consecutive 7-10 finish in 2023, the team replaced head coach Arthur Smith with Raheem Morris and will look to end a six-year postseason drought this season.

With the NFL releasing its 2024 schedule last week, we asked our readers to predict the team’s regular-season record. Check out the results of our Falcons fan poll below:

Most fans who voted believe the team will win 10 or more games this season. There was a tie between the 10-7 and 11-6 records in our poll. Both options received exactly 463 votes.

