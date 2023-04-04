Poll Results: Falcons fans identify team’s top need going into draft

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot spent the last two offseasons getting rid of bloated player contracts in order to finally create some salary cap flexibility. This newfound cap space allowed Atlanta to be a major player in free agency, landing some big names like Jessie Bates III and Calais Campbell.

The Falcons will now turn their attention to the 2023 NFL draft, which is a little over three weeks away (April 27-29). We asked our readers to vote on the team’s biggest remaining need going into the draft and the defensive end/edge position won in a landslide, earning over 50 percent of the vote!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire