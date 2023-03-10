Poll Results: Should the Falcons draft a quarterback?

The Atlanta Falcons have the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but they notoriously keep their cards close to the vest when it comes to most offseason decisions.Will this be the year that the team selects a quarterback in the first round?

We asked our readers to vote. Here are the results from our latest Falcons fan poll.

Related

Twitter reacts to report that Falcons won't pursue Lamar Jackson Lorenzo Carter signs two-year, $9 million contract with Falcons ESPN names one free agent the Falcons 'must sign' this offseason Calvin Ridley on gambling suspension: 'The worst mistake of my life' Falcons land Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith in ESPN mock draft

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire