Poll results: How did fans grade Bills’ 2021 NFL draft?
Over the course of Sunday to Monday, Bills Wire sent out a poll on Twitter to Bills Mafia asking for a grade on the team’s 2021 NFL draft class.
First, the rundown of that group: .
Round 1, pick No. 30: DE Greg Rousseau (Miami Fla.)
Round 2, pick No. 61: DE Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest)
Round 3, pick No. 93: OL Spencer Brown (UNI)
Round 5, pick No. 161: OL Tommy Doyle (Miami OH)
Round 6, pick No. 203: WR Marquez Stevenson (Houston)
Round 6, pick No. 212: DB Damar Hamlin (Pittsburgh)
Round 6, pick No. 213: CB Rachad Wildgoose (Wisconsin)
Round 7, pick No. 236: OL Jack Anderson (Texas Tech)
And now of course, the results.
Here’s how Bills fans graded the work the team did at the recent draft:
What grade do you give the #Bills for their 2021 #NFLDraft haul?
— TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) May 2, 2021
