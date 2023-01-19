Poll results: Broncos fans want to hire Sean Payton

After Jim Harbaugh elected to stay at the University of Michigan, the Denver Broncos now have seven remaining candidates for their head coach opening.

Broncos fans have made it known that ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is their preferred choice for the job.

Last week (before Harbaugh dropped out), Broncos Wire ran a poll asking fans who the team should hire to replace Nathaniel Hackett. More than 4,000 fans responded, and Payton (41.8%) was the top pick, edging out Harbaugh (37.3%).

Dan Quinn (8.5%) received the third-most votes, followed by in-house candidate Ejiro Evero (3.7%) and veteran Jim Caldwell (3%).

The option for “Other” received more votes (2.2%) than DeMeco Ryans (1.3%), David Shaw (1.2%) and Raheem Morris (0.5%).

“Season ticket holder for over 20 years,” W Patrick Mooney commented on the poll. “I like Sean Payton IF the number of draft picks is not outrageous, and that is a BIG IF.”

Payton himself has said the Saints are seeking a mid- to late-round pick as compensation in a trade for the coach. Denver owns a late-round draft pick this year from the San Francisco 49ers.

