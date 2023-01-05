Poll results: Broncos fans don’t want to trade a 1st-round pick for Sean Payton

Earlier this week, Broncos Wire ran a poll asking fans if the Denver Broncos should trade a first-round pick to acquire Sean Payton’s rights from the New Orleans Saints.

Broncos fans did not reach a unified consensus, but a majority of fans — 55% at the time of this writing — voted against such a trade. There are some fans in Denver — 45% — who would make the trade, though.

“The dude turned one of the most laughable franchises into Super Bowl champions, won seven division championships, and made the playoffs 9 times,” Mike Heidelberg commented. “Pending the most egregious no-call ever… would have been to a second Super Bowl more than likely. Sure he had Brees…. But still. This is not even debatable.”

More than half of the 1,500-plus who voted in the poll disagree with Heidelberg’s assessment, but Payton is expected to be among the candidates for the Broncos’ head coach opening.

