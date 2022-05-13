POLL: Predict the Texans’ win-loss record for 2022 NFL season

The Houston Texans’ complete 2022 schedule was revealed on Thursday night. No more guessing about when and where the Texans will play their 17 games in their 21st season in franchise history.

The Texans start off Week 1 with the Indianapolis Colts. Houston also knocks two cold weather venues right off the schedule early with visits to Denver in Week 2 and Chicago in Week 3.

Houston gets an early bye as they take the week off in Week 6.

What are you guesses as to what Houston’s record will be in 2022?

2022 NFL schedule: Houston Texans play Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs in 21st regular season