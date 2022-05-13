POLL: Predict Packers’ win-loss record for 2022 NFL season

The full 17-game schedule for the Green Bay Packers was revealed Thursday night.

Want to know more about the schedule? We have all the important things to know here. The Packers open the season in Minnesota and finish at home against the Lions. In between are five primetime games, a trip to London and battles with top teams such as the Buccaneers, Bills, Cowboys and Rams.

How will Matt LaFleur and the Packers fare during the 2022 season? It’s prediction time!

Vote in our poll below, share your thoughts and predictions in the comment scetion, and interact with us on Twitter.

List