POLL: Predict Chiefs’ win-loss record for 2022 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs’ schedule for the 2022 NFL season has finally been revealed.

It’s regarded as one of, if not the toughest schedule in the league. Don’t believe it? Just go check out this crazy stat about the team’s first eight opponents.

Now that you’ve had some time to process and look over the schedule, we want to know what you think the Chiefs’ final record will look like at the end of the 2022 NFL season. Is Kansas City poised to have a winning record for the 10th consecutive season or will they have a losing record for the first time since 2012? Will having Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid at the helm make a difference for the Chiefs amidst the changes they’ve undergone in the offseason? Will the youth of this team have a positive or negative impact on the field?

