POLL: Predict Chiefs’ win-loss record for 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs’ schedule for the 2023 NFL season has finally been revealed. It’s regarded as one of the toughest schedules in the league, which is to be expected given that the Chiefs are reigning Super Bowl champions.

Now that you’ve had some time to process and look over the schedule, Chiefs Wire wants to know what you think the Chiefs’ final record will look like at the end of the 2023 NFL season. You can find our early game-by-game predictions here.

Is Kansas City poised to have a winning record for the 11th consecutive season or will they have a losing record for the first time since 2012? Will the Chiefs be able to fulfill the goal they fell short of in 2020 and run it back in Super Bowl LVIII? Will the youth of this team continue to have a positive impact on the field?

Be sure to vote in our poll at the top of the page. Last season, only 13.68% of voters chose the correct final record for the Chiefs. Also, share your thoughts with us on Facebook and Twitter.

