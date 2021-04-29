Poll: Which position should Bills target in Round 1?

Let’s keep it simple. Which position do you think the Buffalo Bills will use their first-round pick on at the 2021 NFL draft tonight?

For those of us hoping for a trade back and out of Round 1, change this poll to “whenever they have a top pick.”

Vote below and check back. Bills Wire will post results at the start of the draft:

Which position should Bills target in Round 1?

