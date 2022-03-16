Poll: What player do you think has the highest chance to be the Jags’ next cap casualty?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jacksonville JaguarsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Myles JackLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Brandon LinderLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Malcom BrownLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Doug PedersonAmerican football player and coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned a lot of fans when they released veteran linebacker Myles Jack on Tuesday. But looking back at the decision, general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson needed to create more cap space after their splurge during the legal tampering period to kick off free agency. The move to release him saves Jacksonville just over $8 million in cap space.
It’s possible the Jaguars aren’t done making moves in free agency and may result in another cap casualty. Some of the most likely candidates to become one are center Brandon Linder, wide receiver Marvin Jones, defensive tackle Malcom Brown, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and wide receiver Jamal Agnew.
According to Over the Cap, each aforementioned player’s saving figures are as follows:
Player
Cap number
Dead money
Cap savings
Brandon Linder
$9,529,412
$0
$9,529,412
Marvin Jones Jr.
$8,712,500
$5,212,500
$3,500,000
Malcom Brown
$7,500,000
$4,500,000
$3,000,000
Dawuane Smoot
$6,710,294
$2,125,000
$4,585,294
Jamal Agnew
$5,543,137
$2,333,334
$3,209,803
If I were a betting man, I’d put my money on Linder. He’d give the Jaguars almost $10 million in cap space if he was released and wouldn’t generate any more dead money. Linder also makes sense because Jacksonville signed his backup Tyler Shatley to a new two-year deal this offseason. Linder has also had issues staying healthy and only played in exactly nine games in each season for the second straight time.
Jaguars fans, who do you think is next to become a cap casualty?
“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and