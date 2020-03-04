The Seahawks face a tough decision whether or not to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney once free agency opens on March 18. They have the money to make it happen, but it wouldn't be cheap.

Seattle currently has about $45 million in cap space. Sixteen teams have more cash to burn. Improving the pass rush is Seattle's greatest need on the roster which might force the Seahawks to pony up and give Clowney the payday he's looking for. If not, they'll have to pursue other options.

So while Seattle is mulling over just how much its willing to give the prized pass rusher, we pose the exact same question to you.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How much do you think Clowney is worth if you're a Seahawks fan? Keep Seattle's cap situation in mind as well as what your backup plan would be if you let him walk. I discussed some other options in this week's mailbag. Also of note, this is different than the Frank Clark situation because the Seahawks aren't able to trade Clowney for a first- and second-round pick. For reference, the Chiefs gave Clark a 5-year, $104 million contract last offseason following the deal with Seattle.

Put on your GM hat and have at it.

Poll:



You're a #Seahawks fan who wants Jadeveon Clowney back in Seattle.



How much are you willing to pay him? (Seattle currently has ~$45 million in cap space)







— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) March 4, 2020

Poll: How much would you be willing to pay Jadeveon Clowney? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest