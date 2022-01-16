Poll: What/Who most responsible for Browns failure to make the playoffs?

Blame is an interesting thing in professional sports. Unlike individual sports like golf, singles tennis and many Olympic sports, team sports have multiple variables that are outside of a single person’s control. For example, a quarterback is often blamed for an interception even if the pass-catcher ran his route wrong. (Quarterback often tends to get too much credit for winning as well.)

That doesn’t mean responsibility cannot be assigned and, for the Cleveland Browns, it is important to do in the offseason. Based on all the information available, the three biggest names on the team (Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield) will return for 2022.

Looking back at 2021, what/who is most responsible for the team’s failure to make the playoffs? We list the three guys noted above as well as noting that injuries and COVID-19 limitations also impacted the team greatly. All four have some responsibility but we want to know who you think is most responsible:

