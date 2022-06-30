Poll: More tackles in 2022, Adrian Amos or Quay Walker?

The Green Bay Packers’ overhaul of the inside linebacker position has been full of surprises. It all started with the signing of De’Vondre Campbell last June. An above-average starter in his first five seasons, Campbell played to an All-Pro level in 2021. The Packers then doubled down with the selection of Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft, arming the middle of their defense with athletic playmakers.

Walker will get the chance to be a starter even though he is a rookie playing alongside an All-Pro. Green Bay has already said they will run more two linebacker sets next season, which will be a nice change from their defenses in the past.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to stay in certain packages with two inside linebackers and handle everything in run defense and the passing game. This really gives our defense a ton of flexibility,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said following the first round.

Campbell blew us all away with his play last season. He led the team with 146 tackles, while safety Adrian Amos finished second with 93. Assuming Campbell leads the way in tackles again in 2022, that means everyone else will be fighting for second place.

This begs the question: can Walker outtackle the ever-so-reliable Amos? We’ll present the case for each, and you can vote on Twitter.

Case for Amos

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Even as he approaches 30, Amos is considered one of the most consistent players on the team. He has yet to miss a game since signing with the Packers in 2019 and has played close to 100 percent of the defensive snaps. From a production standpoint, Amos is currently averaging almost 87 tackles per season, and Green Bay will expect more of the same moving forward. There are no threats on the current depth chart to threaten his status as a starting safety. It is also safe to expect the Packers to continue to move Amos around on defense. According to Pro Football Focus, over 30 percent of Amos’ snaps came in the box last season, which means he could take snaps away from Walker when the defense is in a sub-package. Amos is a reliable tackler, and it is not uncommon for him to step up to make a big stop in the run game. Anywhere from 80-90 tackles is a reasonable expectation for Amos, which will once again put him in the mix for second place behind Campbell.

Case for Walker

No one knows how big of a role Walker will have in 2022, but the early returns have been good. Walker looked the part this offseason, flying around the practice field with his 6-4, 241-pound frame. While Walker is not short on athleticism, the mental side of things will come from studying and watching guys like Campbell. However, besides Campbell, there is another veteran with experience in Joe Barry’s defense. Krys Barnes is entering his third NFL season and will not easily relinquish his snaps from a season ago. Barnes played 52 percent of the snaps and racked up at least 80 tackles in each of his first two seasons. So far, Walker has the early edge after starting on the first-team nickel defense during minicamp. Because Walker carries such a high pedigree, he should replace Barnes’ production without any issue. The big challenge is not making too many rookie mistakes that will cost him playing time. If he can showcase the rangy tackling that made him the first linebacker off the board back in April, it is not out of the question for Walker to compete with Amos for the second-most tackles.

