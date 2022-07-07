Poll: More sacks for Bears in 2022, Trevis Gipson or Al-Quadin Muhammad?

The Chicago Bears have undergone plenty of change along the defensive line this offseason, including at defensive end following Khalil Mack being traded to the Los Angeles Chargers.

But the Bears still have Robert Quinn, who’s coming off one of his best seasons where he set a franchise single-season sack record. While there’s been speculation about Quinn’s future heading into the 2022 season, he remains the top guy off the edge for Chicago.

The question is who will start opposite Quinn: third-year pro Trevis Gipson or newcomer Al-Quadin Muhammad? No doubt both will see their fair share of reps given Matt Eberflus employs a rotation along the defensive line to keep fresh legs.

But it begs the question: Who will have more sacks this season, Gipson or Muhammad? We’ll make the case for each, and you can vote below.

Case for Gipson

Gipson is coming off an impressive second year, where he stepped up following Khalil Mack’s season-ending foot surgery. Gipson totaled seven sacks, 39 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, seven QB hits, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 16 games with nine starts. Now, Gipson is entering his third season with even more confidence, especially as he makes the transition back to his natural defensive end position. While Gipson will have to earn the starting job, he’s certainly the favorite right now. Unlike Muhammad, who missed the offseason program, Gipson has been getting starters reps throughout, where he’s had a chance to show he can be a viable asset as a starter off the edge. He’s also already shown, after last year, that he can be a reliable starter who produces.

What they said: “That’s not something that just comes naturally to everyone. He has good awareness that when you’re an edge rusher, that if guys get high in the pocket, he can come back inside. Or if he has the edge, then he can turn it on high where then he can affect that quarterback and also go for the ball.” — Bears defensive line coach Travis Smith

Case for Muhammad

Muhammad comes to the Bears with a knowledge of Matt Eberflus’ defense, which gives him an edge as someone coming in to compete for a starting job. Muhammad spent the last four seasons playing for Eberflus in Indianapolis, where he emerged as a full-time starter in 2021. Last season, Muhammad totaled six sacks, 48 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, 13 quarterback hits and one forced fumble. Now, he has an opportunity to continue his growth under Eberflus in Chicago. While Muhammad missed the offseason program, it doesn’t serve to hurt him as much as it might other newcomers given Muhammad’s experience in this defense. While Muhammad served mostly as a rotational piece during his career, he showed last season that he can be a solid starter off the edge.

What they said: “If you’re not playing at a fast pace, you’re not running to the ball, punching at the ball, stripping at the ball, just 11 guys to the ball, you’re not going to play. I bought into that immediately and I train that way during the offseason. I train that way. Getting to the ball is always on my mind.” — Bears defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad

Vote

