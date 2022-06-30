Poll: More receiving yards for Bears in 2022, Byron Pringle or Velus Jones Jr.?

The Chicago Bears have been the subject of criticism when it comes to the wide receiver position this offseason. With the importance of quarterback Justin Fields’ development, it’s easy to understand why.

Darnell Mooney is the only proven commodity at receiver, which isn’t exactly a recipe for success for a young quarterback. But the Bears do have some intriguing players who have the potential to develop into playmakers on offense — free-agent acquisition Byron Pringle and third-round rookie Velus Jones Jr.

Mooney is the clear-cut top receiver heading into the 2022 season, which means he’s going to be the focus for opposing defenses. That should give Pringle and Jones, among others, a real opportunity to make an impact on offense.

It all begs the question: Who will have more receiving yards this season, Pringle or Jones? We’ll make the case for each, and you can vote below.

Case for Pringle

Pringle was the Bears’ top offensive addition this offseason as new general manager Ryan Poles brought him with him from Kansas City. Pringle is expected to be the beneficiary of Mooney getting double-teamed as WR1 this season, and he has the potential to thrive in Luke Getsy’s offense. He’ll see plenty of 1-on-1 matches, which will allow him to find some space to get the ball. Pringle was buried on the Chiefs depth chart behind names like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman. Yet, Pringle is coming off a career season with Kansas City, where he nabbed 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. While those numbers aren’t sexy, there’s potential for him break out with the Bears. Could he peak at 28 years old? He’s got the experience, skillset and Poles felt strongly enough about him to make him WR2.

What they said: “I like him with the run after catch. He does a really good job and is an explosive athlete and I think he’s strong. He’s got a strong set of hands to catch it in traffic… He can break some tackles, you can feel his strength.” — head coach Matt Eberflus

Case for Jones

Jones was the lone wide receiver drafted by the Bears, and there were many who were surprised that Chicago reached for him in the third round. But it’s clear that the team was impressed with his skillset, potential and work ethic. Jones was one of the best run-after-the-catch receivers in this draft class, and he doubled his career totals at Tennessee with 62 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. The first thing that stands out about Jones is his 4.31 speed, which Getsy is surely excited to utilize. Unlike Pringle, Jones doesn’t have NFL experience, which could limit his immediate impact on offense. But Jones has also been drawing rave reviews during offseason workouts, where the team has been utilizing him in a variety of positions as a way to get him the ball as much as possible. While Jones might start slow, there’s a chance he could become an important part of this offense down the line.

What they said: “When he gets the ball, y’all are going to see. He can fly. He can be a playmaker for sure for us.” — wide receiver Darnell Mooney

