Poll: More receiving yards in 2022, Sammy Watkins or Christian Watson?

The Green Bay Packers lost All-Pro Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling at wide receiver this offseason but responded with a flurry of moves, including the signing of veteran Sammy Watkins and the drafting of Christian Watson in the second round.

Both Watkins and Watson should have a golden opportunity to become a go-to target for Aaron Rodgers during the 2022 season.

Watkins has the experience edge, but Watson is the team’s highest draft pick at wide receiver since Javon Walker in 2002.

It all begs the question: who will have more receiving yards this season, Watkins or Watson? We’ll present the case for each, and you can vote on Twitter.

Case for Watkins

Watkins has played in 99 NFL games, is experienced in the Matt LaFleur offense and will likely be a heavy favorite to start at wide receiver to begin the season. Both LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were exceedingly confident in Watkins having opportunities in the passing game. “He’s going to be a big part of our offense,” LaFleur said in June. Rodgers may gravitate to Watkins’ experience, especially early in the year as the rookies figure out the scheme and how to play with the four-time MVP. During his one season with LaFleur in Los Angeles, Watkins finished with 593 receiving yards and eight scores. He averaged roughly 47 receiving yards per game over a three-year stretch in Kansas City, which would equate to about 800 receiving yards over a 17-game schedule. The big caveat to this all: Can he stay healthy? Watkins knows a career revival in Green Bay is dependent on avoiding injury and being on the field.

Case for Watson

Watson is the shiny new toy, complete with all the bells and whistles often required of a No. 1 receiver. He’s big and can run like the wind, and the versatility he consistently showed at North Dakota State translates almost perfectly to Matt LaFleur’s scheme in Green Bay. Talent is not a question. He’s an alien athlete. But can he pick up the offense and earn Aaron Rodgers’ trust in time to be a legitimate contributor in Year 1? Opportunity shouldn’t be a problem, and the Packers are already penciling Watson in as the Marquez Valdes-Scantling replacement. Also, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb both have extensive injury histories and probably won’t be on the field for 17 games. There’s no reason why Watson can’t be as productive – or much more productive – than Valdes-Scantling’s rookie season in 2018 (38 catches, 581 yards).

