POLL: Is mock draft trade with Colts enough for Cardinals?

The Arizona Cardinals would like to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, hoping to acquire additional picks this year and in the future.

In the most recent mock draft put together by the site editors for the NFL Wire team sites, the Cardinals moved down one spot, trading the third overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts, moving back only one spot.

What do the Cardinals get in this mock trade?

The Colts get the No. 3 pick.

The Cardinals get the No. 4 pick, No. 79 pick (Round 3), 2024 third-round pick.

They are able to draft Alabam EDGE Will Anderson with the fourth pick.

The Cardinals pick up an extra top-100 pick this year and one next year to move back only one spot.

Is that good enough to move back one spot?

