POLL: Mike Kafka or Lou Anarumo for HC?

The Arizona Cardinals have two finalists in their head coaching search. They are expected to make an announcement next week after the Super Bowl.

They interviewed New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who has worked with Patrick Mahomes and got Daniel Jones to play the best of his career, twice.

They also interviewed Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo twice. He has led the Cincy defense since 2018.

Kafka does not have a long coaching resume. Anarumo does, although he has only been in the NFL coaching ranks since 2012.

Which candidate do you want to see win the job and take over for Kliff Kingsbury, fired after the conclusion of their 4-13 2022 season?

