Poll: How many yards will Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throw for in 2024?

With OTAs and mandatory minicamp over, the Browns are officially on summer vacation until they report for training camp on July 22nd and 23rd. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has looked good in limited action since having shoulder surgery on his throwing arm in November.

The injury Watson suffered is very uncommon in football; it’s mostly seen in baseball players, so his timetable before the summer was hard to determine. Andrew Berry earlier this week said that he is ahead of schedule, and Watson later posted some clips of him training at UCLA. It looks like he is good to go for camp.

The Cleveland Browns have not had a 4,000-yard passer since Brian Sipe did in during the 1980 season. The last time Watson played a full season, he threw for 4,823 yards, which would set a franchise record in Cleveland. He seems healthy, he has all the weapons, and I truly believe he will break Sipe’s record.

But as always, we would love to hear from you all. How many yards will he throw for in 2024?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire