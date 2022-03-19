Poll: Should the Lions have interest in trading for Baker Mayfield?

Friday was a busy day in the NFL. Among many other developments, the Cleveland Browns agreed to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. It’s a massive trade that sends five draft picks to Houston and will see the Browns give Watson $230 million in a fully guaranteed contract.

That leaves the Browns with a Baker Mayfield problem. Mayfield, the team’s starter for the last four seasons, is still on the team. For now…

The Browns are efforting to trade Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The Lions have a (potential) long-term need at quarterback. It’s a discussion worth having.

Should the Lions attempt to trade for Baker Mayfield?

Note: This is strictly hypothetical. It is extremely unlikely the Lions even pick up the phone to inquire about Mayfield.

Pros for Mayfield

Accurate passer (when healthy)

Able to create with both his arm and legs when plays break down

Kneecap-biting attitude and feisty leadership

Proven winner, broke the Browns’ 26-year playoff victory drought in 2020

What figures to be a low asking price in a trade

Not afraid to challenge defenses down the field

Cons against Mayfield

Currently recovering from major (non-throwing) shoulder surgery

Personality can grate on teammates and coaches

Under contract for just 2022, will be a free agent or require a contract extension right away

Inconsistent play throughout his four NFL seasons

Often chooses the higher risk/reward target than taking the surer option

Let your voice be heard! Again, for hypothetical purposes only…