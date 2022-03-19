Poll: Should the Lions have interest in trading for Baker Mayfield?

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In this article:
Friday was a busy day in the NFL. Among many other developments, the Cleveland Browns agreed to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. It’s a massive trade that sends five draft picks to Houston and will see the Browns give Watson $230 million in a fully guaranteed contract.

That leaves the Browns with a Baker Mayfield problem. Mayfield, the team’s starter for the last four seasons, is still on the team. For now…

The Browns are efforting to trade Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The Lions have a (potential) long-term need at quarterback. It’s a discussion worth having.

Should the Lions attempt to trade for Baker Mayfield?

Note: This is strictly hypothetical. It is extremely unlikely the Lions even pick up the phone to inquire about Mayfield.

Pros for Mayfield

  • Accurate passer (when healthy)

  • Able to create with both his arm and legs when plays break down

  • Kneecap-biting attitude and feisty leadership

  • Proven winner, broke the Browns’ 26-year playoff victory drought in 2020

  • What figures to be a low asking price in a trade

  • Not afraid to challenge defenses down the field

Cons against Mayfield

  • Currently recovering from major (non-throwing) shoulder surgery

  • Personality can grate on teammates and coaches

  • Under contract for just 2022, will be a free agent or require a contract extension right away

  • Inconsistent play throughout his four NFL seasons

  • Often chooses the higher risk/reward target than taking the surer option

Let your voice be heard! Again, for hypothetical purposes only…

