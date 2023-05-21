POLL: When will Will Levis start for the Titans?

Many pundits believe the Tennessee Titans got the bargain of the 2023 NFL draft when they selected former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the No. 33 overall pick, the second pick of the second round.

Levis is the only quarterback of the big four who wasn’t selected in the first round and the only one who joins a team with an established starter already on the roster. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson are locks to be named their respective team’s starting quarterback in Week One.

But with Ryan Tannehill in place, the Titans might not feel any pressure to get Levis in the starting lineup. However, after seeing highlights of Levis throwing at Tennessee’s rookie minicamp last weekend, the coaches have to be tempted to push his timetable up.

Cast your vote and tell us when you expect to see Levis in the starting lineup for the Titans. We are convinced Tennessee will keep him on the bench as long as possible with two other rookie quarterbacks in the division but could turn to Levis after the bye week if the offense is struggling.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire