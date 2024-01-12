Poll: Will Lane Kiffin be Alabama football's Nick Saban replacement?

Nick Saban is retiring as Alabama football's coach after 17 seasons and seven total national championships. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is one of the names thrown around when it comes to Saban's replacement.

Will Kiffin be Alabama's next head football coach?

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Poll: Will Lane Kiffin be Alabama football's Nick Saban replacement?