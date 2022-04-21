POLL: Would you make this Kyler Murray trade to Jets?

We have officially hit the absurd part of the offseason before the draft when the Internet is coming up with any scenario. One mock draft has the scenario with the Cardinals drafting a quarterback but not yet trading Kyler Murray.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposes a trade for every pick in the first round of the draft. He even proposes a potential trade of Murray to the New York Jets for quite a haul.

The Cardinals would send the Jets Murray and their 2023 fourth-round selection in exchange for the 10th overall pick in this draft, quarterback Zach Wilson, the Jets’ third-round pick this year (No. 69) and the Jets’ 2023 first-round selection.

The Cardinals would have a young quarterback, two first-round picks in this draft and two in next year’s. With the 10th pick, they could land a receiver like Jameson Williams or Garrett Wilson. Of course, they would have to develop a new quarterback who had a worse rookie season than Murray had in 2019.

This deal is certainly not going to happen, but you get to choose and vote. If given the opportunity to make this trade and save money at QB while adding draft capital, would you pull the trigger?

Vote in the poll and explain your opinion in the comments section below.

