POLL: When will Justin Fields take over as Bears’ starting QB?

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will get his first start — first preseason start, that is — when Chicago heads to Tennessee to face the Titans in their preseason finale on Saturday.

It’s not exactly the start Bears fans have been waiting for, but it’s something. Head coach Matt Nagy explained Fields will play the entire first half with Nick Foles playing the rest of the way.

“We just want to see him play hard, play well,” Nagy said of Fields. “The variables are different. He’s not out there — just like Andy hasn’t been out here with some of those one receivers. So, all I want to see from him is just play a good game of football at the quarterback position and again keep the big picture in mind for all of us.”

Fields will see some reps with the first-team offense — the offensive line, at least, including tackles Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi, who haven’t played in a game this preseason. The skill position players will likely sit out.

Dalton won’t play Saturday, as Nagy reiterated Dalton will start for the Bears in Week 1, which is a stance he’s stood by since Chicago signed Dalton in free agency. Despite Fields showing that he’s ready to take the lead.

Nagy explained the decision to turn to Fields as the starting quarterback will be dictated by Dalton’s performance and, ultimately, wins. That, and Nagy’s “gut.”

“Again, it all comes down to the ‘whys’ — it all does,” Nagy said. “It’s a feel thing.”

With that in mind, we could see Fields sooner rather than later, even despite Nagy’s stubbornness to give Dalton the start he promised him back in free agency.

What do you think Bears fans? When will Fields eventually take over as starter?

VOTE!

List

Bears roster cuts: Tracking the path to 80 players View 1 items

List