Poll: Should the Jaguars trade Gardner Minshew?

It wasn’t just the mustache that thrust Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew into the national spotlight. Sure, his style, charisma and laid-back attitude played a large role in endearing him not just to the Jacksonville fanbase but also football fans at large. At the end of the day, though, Minshew Mania would have never taken off if it weren’t for his play early in his NFL career.

Jags fans weren’t even supposed to know much about Minshew. He was backing up Nick Foles, who the team had invested a four-year, $88 million contract into that offseason. But Foles got hurt in the season opener and Minshew stepped in. He started in 12 games in 2019, finishing with 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. Though he was just a sixth-round pick, the former Washington State quarterback showed enough to secure the starting job heading into 2020.

But things have changed now. Minshew wasn’t terrible last season but he battled injuries, and in the eight games he started, his yardage total decreased by more than 1,000 yards from a year ago. He threw 16 touchdowns with five interceptions on the year.

The Jaguars went 1-15, and now the team has the first overall pick, which will almost certainly be used to select a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. It seems Minshew no longer has a future with the team beyond a backup role, and considering he’s not even 25 yet, he may be looking for another opportunity.

The Jaguars seemed to cement this with the signing of former San Francisco 49ers backup C.J. Beathard, who saw a good amount of action in 2020 after Jimmy Garoppolo sustained an ankle injury. Though Minshew would certainly be among the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL, if there’s acceptable trade value for him (which is certainly a possibility), it would make a lot of sense for Jacksonville to try and deal him.

What do you think, Jags fans? Should the team try to trade Gardner Minshew? Or should it keep him on the roster for the time being as a backup/competition for Lawrence? Let us know in the poll down below.