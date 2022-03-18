Poll: Which Jaguars free-agent addition are you most excited about?

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed a whopping seven free agents to kick off 2022 NFL free agency. Now that the first week of the period has concluded, let’s review who Jacksonville has added.

General manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson added four new pieces on offense and three on defense.

The offensive haul was highlighted by five-time Pro Bowl right guard, Brandon Scherff, and former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver in Christian Kirk. The Jaguars also signed former New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Zay Jones.

Kirk earned the largest contract of all Jacksonville’s free-agent signings. Baalke signed the former Texas A&M standout to a four-year, $72-million deal with $37 million guaranteed. Scherff finished second with a three-year, $49.5 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

Switching to the other side of the football, the Jaguars signed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, former New York Jets defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi and former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams.

Oluokun is Jacksonville’s most expensive signing for defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell’s unit. He inked a three-year, $45-million deal with $28 million guaranteed. Fatukasi and Williams followed his contract with three-year, $30-million deals with $20 and $18 million guaranteed, respectively.

If all three aren’t starters, their contracts indicate that they will be notable contributors. And if they play to those contracts, it would be huge for the Jags, who needed help on all three levels of the defense and ranked 23rd overall last season.

Now, we want to hear from our readers about these additions. After the first week of free agency, which free agent are Jaguars fans most excited about?