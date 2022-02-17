POLL: Should the Jaguars franchise tag left tackle Cam Robinson?

As the Super Bowl is in the rearview, the beginning of the new league year will be here before we know it. It’s a key offseason for the Jaguars, who have a new coaching staff in place and could still see a reorganization in the front office, as well.

They have a lot of cash to spend in free agency and the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. But before they can get to any of those decisions, they face a big one: what to do with left tackle Cam Robinson.

Robinson was franchise-tagged last offseason after his rookie contract expired. Now, he’s a pending free agent again, and the decision with him this offseason has been a hotly debated topic.

Jacksonville has a few options. An extension would be expensive; the team can afford it, but Robinson was a below-average NFL tackle this season. Making him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the league may not be the best course of action.

Franchise tagging him again, though, would be a more reasonable option if the team wants to keep him around. It would be pricey for the one year, but it wouldn’t require a long-term commitment from the Jaguars. Plus, they could potentially get some return for him if they choose to trade him next fall.

Jacksonville has until March 8 at 4 p.m. EST to place the franchise tag on a player.

But of course, the plan with the first overall pick could change things. Many expect the team to take a tackle with that selection, and considering Walker Little was a second-round pick last year and played well as a rookie, he and the draft pick could be the starters at tackle next season.

If the Jags plan to take a player like Evan Neal at No. 1, tagging Robinson wouldn’t make a lot of sense unless the team doesn’t feel confident in Little’s development. Jawaan Taylor has struggled and could be replaced at right tackle next season, so drafting someone with the top pick wouldn’t necessarily solve all of the problems there.

Starting-caliber offensive linemen don’t grow on trees, and it’s always a risky decision to let one walk. But while Robinson fits that bill, the team could do for an upgrade, especially with bolstering the line being among the top priorities.

What do you think? Should the Jags franchise tag Robinson, try to work out a long-term extension or let him test free agency? Let us know in the poll below.